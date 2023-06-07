Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault.
TULSA, Okla. − A man currently serving time in an Oklahoma prison has been charged in a rape case, 16 years after the crime was committed in Tulsa.
40-year-old Isaias Barron was arrested in July 2020 on charges of attempted rape, first-degree burglary, and sexual battery. An 83-year-old woman said Barron broke into her home and attacked her.
Barron was found guilty and sentenced to 16 years in prison.
DNA was taken from that scene in 2020 and added to a statewide database. Barron's DNA was matched to a rape in 2007.
The victim, who reported the rape after it happened, told police that she was walking down a street when a man offered her a ride.
She accepted the ride because his truck looked clean.
The man, who introduced himself as "Jose," propositioned the victim for sex. After she refused, he kept her in the truck and then raped her at knifepoint.
Detectives with Tulsa's Special Victim's Unit interviewed Barron, who denied knowing the victim or the attack. He said he did not know how his DNA got on her.
Barron now faces charges of first-degree rape and kidnapping.