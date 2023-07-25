TULSA, Okla. − DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a man connected to an attempted rape case, eight years after the crime.
On December 30, 2015, officers responded to a massage parlor near 51st and Yale. The victim told police that a man walked in the door and asked for a 30 minute massage. He then allegedly asked for a "happy ending."
When the victim refused, she said the man became angry and pointed a gun at her. The victim said the man tried to rape her, but was unsuccessful.
Investigators took evidence from the scene, including DNA samples taken from the victim's SANE exam.
Earlier this year, Tulsa detectives were notified that DNA recovered from a rape investigation in Carter County matched the evidence collected in 2015.
The suspect was identified as Mario Ruiz. Investigators found that Ruiz worked for a mortuary at the time of the 2015 attempted rape, and was driving a company car to the message parlors. Investigators say the company later fired Ruiz for allegedly using a company credit card to pay for massage parlors while on the clock.
Ruiz has been charged with first-degree attempted rape and feloniously pointing a firearm.