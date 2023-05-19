Despite declining college enrollment, “Class of 2023” undeterred by pandemic

Okla. - This year's graduating seniors will be the last class whose high school career was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We asked some members of the "Class of 2023" who attend Union Public High School if their plans to attend college were impacted by the pandemic.
While college enrollment has been on the decline nationwide for last decade, we also did some digging to find out how colleges and universities are faring right here in Oklahoma.
We began by asking Union High School seniors what types of conversations they had with their parents during the pandemic about what life after graduation would look like.
"Personally for my family,” said Thang Dopmul. “The question of whether going to college was kind of put away because we were just trying to survive the pandemic overall and just getting through my high school years.”
The Union High School senior persevered.
On Saturday, he will graduate as a Valedictorian. He has also landed a scholarship to attend Tufts University in Boston. Dopmul, who moved to the U.S. from Burma at the age of six, will also be a first-generation college graduate.
Union High School Senior Lakera Pinkney plans to attend Tulsa Community College in the fall. She said her college plans were not deterred by the Covid-19 shutdown.
"I mean I still wanted the same degree regardless,” said Pinkney.
Pinkney said she plans to transfer to OU in two years to study psychology.
"I'm in EMT school at Tulsa Tech, I'm going to graduate with my EMT license and be nationally registered around the same time I'm going to graduate high school,” said Union High School senior Alex Vantreese.
He plans to pursue a career as a fire fighter and said that the pandemic helped finalize his decision to go that route versus law enforcement.
"Seeing the nurses and doctors in my family go through the medical side of Covid kind of interested me, I want to be that person to help out the people who need the help,” Vantreese said.
"During the pandemic my parents got really ill, so I kind of had to take care of them,” said Ana Medina. "The Union High School senior said she wants to continue to remain close to her family."
Medina, whose family moved to Tulsa from Mexico when she was nine, will graduate with an associates degree from TCC and attend ORU in the fall on a partial scholarship.
"My goal is to get out of college with no debt, it would take years for me to pay it off if I’m an elementary teacher,” said Medina.
College and Career Advisor Chanda Gibson described the conversation she's now having with students post-pandemic:
"Most of them do not want to go into debt,” said Medina. "They are more conscious of the money that they're going to spend to gain that education than just saying oh I'm going to be going and it doesn't matter."
Gibson said they had students who were planning to go to school out of state, but once the pandemic hit, decided to stay closer to home and that quite a few of those students decided to attend TCC.
However, like many community colleges nationwide, enrollment numbers at TCC have been on the decline for the last decade.
According to enrollment numbers provided by TCC, the annual headcount for all students attending in 2012-2013 was 28,926. By 2021-2022 that number declined 30 percent to 20,199.
Dr. Angela Sivadon, Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer of Tulsa Community College said the 2008 recession had a big impact on birth rates.
"We've been watching that and been kind of preparing for that enrollment cliff to come in 2025, well then the pandemic hit and kind of exacerbated that,” said Sivadon.
Preliminary numbers for this school year of 20,072 show the decline is slowing. Sivadon said last year TCC saw the largest number of graduates ever.
"I think the community college is going to be one of the answers to help this country recover from during the pandemic," said Sivadon.
The state's two largest universities, OU and OSU have struggled to grow undergraduate, in state enrollment numbers over the last ten years, but they haven't been hit as hard.
According numbers from OU, their Norman campus recorded a 10 percent decline in undergraduate, resident enrollment over last decade, whereas OSU actually saw a 4.7 percent increase at its Stillwater campus in terms of undergraduate resident students.
Regional universities, like Rogers State and Northeastern State University have taken the biggest hit over the last decade.
According to numbers I received from Rogers State University, fall enrollment numbers for their university system show a 37 percent drop in undergraduate, instate students from the fall of 2012 to the fall of 2022.
Northeastern State University is the fourth largest public university in the state of Oklahoma. They have also seen a decline in enrollment numbers over the past decade. Dr. Jerrid Freeman, Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management says there's a number of factors at play.
"If you look at the last decade, if you look at how much state support has declined, it’s even greater, so I think if you look at those variables, not only declining enrollments but state support you see a significant impact,” said Freeman.
Numbers from NSU show undergraduate, instate enrollment for their system declined 34 percent from the 2012-2013 academic year, to the 2022-2023 academic year.
NSU has a large number of transfer students and adult learners. Freeman said they've got to figure out what the market looks like and that they’re constantly looking at their academic program to see if they are meeting the needs of the students who want those degrees.
We asked Jerrid if he thinks the pandemic impacted the way they look at education.
“I think its impacted the way they look at everything,” said Jerrid.. “There’s also a whole lot of people who are trying to figure out where does college fit for them, and I think those are the questions we’re trying to help answer for folks.”
NSU still has students who are looking for that traditional four year undergraduate experience.
Breanna Littlebear, who is now a junior, also looked at OU, OSU and TU
She said smaller class sizes and affordability are what drew her to NSU and that she enjoys going from class to class and seeing people she actually knows.
Freshman Jada Bray, who applied to TU, OSU and OU said she chose to attend NSU for similar reasons.
"I've made so many close connections,” said Bray. “I wouldn't have gotten those opportunities that I've gotten here."