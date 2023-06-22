Deb’s Pop Shoppe offering free snacks, lunches to the hard working linemen and community

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday, Deb's Pineapple Whip and Pop Shoppe handed out free sack lunches to people in need, including linemen that are working hard to get Tulsa back to normal.
Deb's Pineapple Whip originated in 1970 out of Porter, Oklahoma as a family-owned and operated business.
In 2023, Deb’s Pineapple Whip expanded & established Deb’s Pop Shoppe, which is currently located at 96th & Riverside in Tulsa, OK. Deb’s Pop Shoppe currently offers snowcones, dipped cheesecakes and gourmet popsicles.
“Due to the recent storm, many people lost power, which resulted in food loss,” said Katie Cariker, Deb’s Pineapple Whip & Pop Shoppe’s social media & marketing manager.
Carinker herself lost power and knows all too well what it’s like to struggle. She wanted to organize something for the community to help those in need.
“Deb’s Pineapple Whip & Pop Shoppe has a heart for the community and hopes this small act will help ease the burden of this struggle for some people right now. They were made with love & compassion,” said Cariker.
FOX23 also spoke with the owners cousin, who has been helping run the stand and hand out the sack lunches, which included a PB and J sandwich, crackers, chips and a drink.
"You want to try to help out your community when you can. It's really no skin off your own back. It's not like you're putting out too much. The least you can do is just try to get to your community," he said.
Cariker says that they will be offering free lunches as well on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pop Shoppe at 96th and Riverside.
If you would like to know more information on free meals and snacks near you, click here.