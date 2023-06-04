TULSA, Okla. – A local brewery celebrated 10 years in Tulsa on Saturday.
Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing celebrated with live music, food, and a specialty beer made with 10 different hops.
The brewery also partnered with small businesses.
“We're a big proponent of supporting local businesses,” said Tony Peck with Dead Armadillo. “We ask people to support you because we're local, we support local, and it's really cool to partner with other companies here in town.”
Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing is located at 1004 E 4th Street in Tulsa.