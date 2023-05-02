Greenwood business owners shared their thoughts, and questions, about plans for a national monument in Greenwood.

TULSA, Okla. — Lawmakers in D.C. are looking to put a monument on Greenwood as a historical marking.
 
Business owner of Black Wall Street T-Shirt and Souvenirs and descendent Cleo Harris said he got back from a trip to Washington D.C. last month. Him and other Greenwood business owners and stakeholders met with lawmakers to hear plans of a monument coming to Black Wall Street. He said he wants to know why there's a push from D.C.  to make this a monument.
 
"These buildings are already on the national registry and see the community needs to know that and needs to understand that so it's kind of
like putting a monument on top of a monument when we don't need that twice," Harris said. "In terms of recognition or putting a landmark somewhere to recognize Greenwood, I'm for that."
 
His main concern being business and community impact.
 
Heather Nash sits on the Greenwood Advisory Board. She said she's not sure if she's for or against a monument coming to Greenwood.
 
"If there is a national monument I just want to make sure it's not affecting our economy and how things work down here," Nash said.
 
She said, before they went to D.C., some other people in Tulsa who aren't tied with Greenwood went. Nash said those people can't advocate like those on Greenwood can.
 
"Everybody that's down here, that's a stakeholder or business owner is interested but we want to be sitting at that table," she said.
 
A lot was taken from Black Wall Street almost 102 years ago. She said the group who went to D.C. before them was making suggestions that takes away from the historical district.
 
"One of the big key things they're asking for is someone to give up some land for the monument so that's been the argument about this whole thing," Nash said.
 
There's no exact timeline on the monument project.

