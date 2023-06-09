TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of riders will hit the streets of Tulsa for Saint Francis Tulsa Tough this weekend.
The three-day cycling festival includes races for amateurs and pros, as well as non-competitive rides and the family-friendly Williams Townie ride. There are 3,225 cyclists registered for the criterium races and 1,735 signed up for the fondo rides.
Races start Friday with the McNellie's Group Blue Dome Criterium at 4:30 p.m. The start and finish line is at East Third Street and South Elgin Avenue. Spectators can watch the racing up close and personal all along the course. The last race begins at 8:20 p.m.
The festival kicked off on Thursday night with the “Ride with the Pros” event at Spoke House Bicycles which allows amateur cyclists of all ability levels to ride with the pros.
One of the highlights of the weekend is on Sunday when racers will tackle Cry Baby Hill.
Registration is still open, and racers can sign up in person from 3 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Friday at Neff Brewing in Tulsa.
You can find more information about Tulsa Tough here.