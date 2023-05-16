TULSA, Okla. — A judge dismissed a criminal case against a Tulsa woman who was arrested at a campaign rally for Former President Donald Trump in 2020.
Sheila Buck, who had a ticket to a Trump campaign rally at the BOK Center, had made it through security screening before she was forced to leave.
Court documents say Buck was dressed in all black, a black face mask and a shirt that said "I can't breathe" on it. Buck then sat down in the middle of the walkway to the metal detectors, and prayed.
Trump's private security detail asked Buck to leave, to which she refused. After repeatedly asking her to leave, two Tulsa police officers picked Buck up by her arms, carried her outside of the perimeter fencing and arrested her for obstructing an officer.
At Buck's trial on Monday, Buck's defense team motioned for a dismissal due to the unavailability of an essential witness for the state.
"The state was unable to present any evidence of a crime," said Dan Smolen, a civil rights attorney representing Buck.
The state had previously requested the trial for Buck, originally scheduled for May 1, be pushed back to Monday due to the unavailability of the witness. On Monday, the witness was still not available to testify.
The case was dismissed with prejudice, which means the case cannot be re-filed.
"It shouldn't have been pending this long, it's been a huge burden on Ms. Buck," Smolen said.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said they disagree with the judge's dismissal and intend to appeal.
"It's shocking to me how many people don't understand the protections our First Amendment rights gives us and I was disappointed in the lack of appreciation that the DA's office had," Smolen said.
Smolen is also representing Buck in a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Tulsa claiming Buck was arrested without probable cause or warrant.
"She's obviously very, very happy that's not hanging over her head anymore but still very focused on perusing claims of the violations of her civil rights," he said.
We reached out to the city, but they said they can't comment on pending litigation.