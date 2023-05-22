Some badly needed repairs are underway on roads in rural parts of Creek County.

CREEK COUNTY — Districts one and three of Creek Country have slated road repair projects with funding from the 2021 American Rescue Plan.
 
Two miles of Lone Star Road, a heavily traveled stretch of road with houses and farms, has already been completed.
 
On Monday, crews started work on W 171st off of Slick Road.
 
Each district got $1 million dollars in the second round of ARPA funding but Newt Stephens, district one commissioner, says that money doesn't make a dent in the need for road repairs, especially at current prices.
 
He says they were able to do more projects last year and this year,
the county will have to use state funds and tax money to fill in the lesser traveled roads.
 
Creek County working on roads with ARPA funds.

More News