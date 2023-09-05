Coweta doctor helping build the only hill region hospital in Manipur amidst an ethnic cleansing

COWETA, Okla. − A local doctor is raising funds to build a hospital in Manipur, which is a state of India.
“It is going to be the only hospital for that 190,000 people plus thousands of people that have been displaced due to this violence,” said Dr. Touthang.
Dr. Touthang has lived in the Tulsa Metro for 25 years, but grew up in Manipur.
In May 2023, an ethnic cleansing erupted in Manipur.
Hundreds of churches were burned. Houses have been destroyed. Entire villages have been decimated, forcing thousands to flee for their lives.
The violent uprising has claimed more than 150 lives, through brutal killings.
Dr. Touthang is the president of the International Love Ministries and the Kuki Impi Organization, which represents one of the biggest populations of the Kuki Tribe in the United States.
He says the conflict is between the Mietei people who live in the valley and the Kuki tribe who live in this hill region.
Dr. Touthang says the hill people are currently surviving in relief camps. Many of them have hundreds of people cramped in one room, getting only one meal a day.
For decades, the hill people would travel to the valley for healthcare and education. But, now they have been completely cut off from basic resources.
Dr. Touthang's mother-in-law who had cancer had to seek refuge in a camp in early May, when the violence began, and she was in the middle of chemotherapy. She has now fled to Bangalore, another Indian state.
Dr. Touthang’s cousin needs regular dialysis treatments.
“The situation is still very tense. My cousin has been taken to New Delhi since there’s no dialysis machine in the Kangpokpi area in the hills,” said Dr Touthang. “This is a very, very important project to take on on the humanitarian ground, because children, expecting moms and seniors have been suffering most.”
Dr. Touthang says the hospital will have 40 beds, and operation theater and a delivery room.
“We have heard that some of them already delivered in the relief camp and they don’t have access to prenatal care,” said Dr. Touthang. “I have also asked them to have a counseling room because so many people have gone through so much. They have lost everything.”
Patients will also have access to treatment for other common illnesses.
“There are seasonal diseases coming up in that part of the world like malaria and diarrhea,” said Dr. Touthang.
So far, the roof, the ceiling and the flooring have been completed. They are currently raising funds for medical equipment to officially open up the medical center.
“The hospital is going to be there for a very long time, serving the needs of the hill people and it will save lots and lots of lives. It’s going to really change the community,” said Dr.Touthang.
