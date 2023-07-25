TULSA, Okla. — More than 250 athletes are competing in a cow horse competition in midtown Tulsa.
The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA)'s Hackamore Classic provides hackamore horses, which are 4- and 5-year-olds wearing hackamore head gear, the chance to compete in the three-event derby which includes herd, rein and cow work.
More than 2 thousand riders and fans from across the U.S. are expected to attend the free event at Tulsa Expo Square over the next week.
Through Sunday, participants are competing for nearly half a million dollars in prize money.
Cow herding involves keeping one cow away from the rest of the herd.
Emily Konkel, Executive Director of NRCHA, said it relates back to life on the ranch.
"Out on the ranch, if you have a sick cow or something like that that you need to doctor, the horse needs to be able to control that herd, and the rider has to be smart enough to pick out that one that they need to doctor," said Konkel.
Some of the horses seen are owned by "Yellowstone" and "Tulsa King" showrunner, Taylor Sheridan, who is an owner of the NRCHA.
You can see the Hackamore Classic's full schedule of events here.
Hackamore Classic
- July 24-30
- Tulsa Expo Square's Ford Truck Arena and Mustang Arena; 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114
- Free admission