Court documents show hundreds of thousands of dollars taken from TPS, investigation continues

TULSA, Okla. − Newly-released court documents show that more than $215,000 was seized from a bank account belonging to a former Tulsa Public Schools employee.
FOX23 first told you about the investigation in April. Devin Fletcher, who served as TPS's Chief Learning Officer, resigned after an independent investigation and an audit found $17,000 missing from TPS's bank account.
Some funds also belonged to the Foundation for Tulsa Schools, a public charity run by TPS.
While $215,000 was seized from the account, further investigations show that family members of Fletcher's received money from TPS, potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
So far, no criminal charges have been filed. You can read the court documents below.
This is an active investigation.