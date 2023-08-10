TULSA, Okla. — Nineteen people were sworn in to become American Citizens on Thursday, originally from Brazil, Burma, Estonia, France, Iceland, Mexico, Ukraine and Vietnam.
Benjamin Bell, from Estonia was one of the 19 people to become an U.S. Citizen. His wife, Naomi Bell was sworn in the day before. They both share a daughter who was born in the United States.
The couple says they both met at Victory Bible School where they were both camp counselors at bible camp.
"We came 17 years ago and we've stayed, we never left. We love it here," said Naomi.
Benjamin says that the best part of Tulsa is, "the family atmosphere. And it's growing, so that's good."
The ceremony meant so much to Benjamin and Naomi.
"I mean, it's unreal to be honest. A dream come true. This is the land of opportunity. It's a beautiful land with so many opportunities," said Naomi.