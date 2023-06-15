OKMULGEE, Okla. — A man and woman were arrested after authorities found two of their children severely injured during a welfare check at an Okmulgee home.
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said they went to the welfare check on Monday at a home near West 20th Street and South Oklahoma Avenue.
Deputies found three children at the home, with two of the children suffering from significant injuries. Deputies drove the children to an Okmulgee hospital, but OCSO said one child was in such distress, they were air-lifted to a Tulsa hospital for intensive medical treatment.
OCSO said the parents, John Ray Collins and Tambara MacLean (Collins), were both arrested.
MacLean (Collins) was arrested by the Cherokee Nation Lighthorse Police Department on Tuesday.
Collins was arrested by OCSO on Wednesday. He is in the Okmulgee County jail facing a charge of child abuse by injury.