Renderings show NOMA, or "North of Market Area", a brand-new midtown Tulsa apartment complex and community retail space that will feature a pool and dog park.

TULSA, Okla. — A brand-new midtown Tulsa apartment complex and community retail space is just months away from completion.

Over the last two years, NOMA, or "North of Market Area", has seen dramatic construction progress.

FOX23 first told you about the project when it launched in 2021. NOMA sits across 11th Street from Mother Road Market.

The new complex will feature about 250 apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom options complete with a pool and dog park.

"We're really going to look to bring an unprecedented level of luxury to this community that the residents of Tulsa have probably not seen before," said NOMA Community Director Heather Shipman.

Photos: Renderings show what completed midtown Tulsa project will look like

If you're not looking for a new place to call home, the area in front of NOMA will soon be a big plaza where anyone can hang out. The lowest level of the four-story project will also have seven retail spaces. The businesses that will fill the spaces are to be determined.

“This is going to just beautify this area even more. We're excited about how the area is going to turn over and make changes,” said Shipman.

NOMA will finish in three phases. Phase one, which includes about 100 apartments, the retail spaces and plaza should be done by late fall 2023. The rest of the apartments should be finished in phases two and three which are planned for the end of 2023 and spring of 2024.

