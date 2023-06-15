Photos: Renderings show what completed midtown Tulsa project will look like
Renderings show NOMA, or "North of Market Area", a brand-new midtown Tulsa apartment complex and community retail space that will feature a pool and dog park.
NOMA
NOMA
NOMA
NOMA
NOMA
If you're not looking for a new place to call home, the area in front of NOMA will soon be a big plaza where anyone can hang out. The lowest level of the four-story project will also have seven retail spaces. The businesses that will fill the spaces are to be determined.
“This is going to just beautify this area even more. We're excited about how the area is going to turn over and make changes,” said Shipman.
NOMA will finish in three phases. Phase one, which includes about 100 apartments, the retail spaces and plaza should be done by late fall 2023. The rest of the apartments should be finished in phases two and three which are planned for the end of 2023 and spring of 2024.