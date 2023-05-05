Congressman Brecheen holds town meeting to address policy issues

OOLOGAH, Okla. — Congressman Josh Brecheen held an in-person town hall meeting on Friday to give those the opportunity to share their thoughts and questions on policy issues that impact Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.
Brecheen discussed healthcare, education, national security and the economy at the meeting.
FOX23 spoke with Congressman Brecheen on his efforts to support Oklahoma's Second Congressional District.
Brecheen was also part of a delegation that stopped a sanctuary candle at Saint Francis from being burned out.
"Liberty is a center point of what we believe in America and the ability to have the first amendment. It's the first for a reason to protect automatic to every American," said Brecheen.
"It is one of the key differences between us and other countries and of course, all the bill of rights matters, but religious liberty is so important to what we are as Americans," said Brecheen.
Brecheen commented on the house's debt ceiling plan being completed on time.
"I'm concerned that we are a nation headed off a fiscal cliff and we have got to start taking great strides in solving it and understanding it. If we don't start dealing with a little bit of discomfort," said Brecheen
"The fiscal death sentence of the state is not just when we run out of money for this year. The state is when we run out of the ability to maneuver when we run out of fiscal space as a nation," said Brecheen.
FOX23 asked Brecheen his opinion on the Supreme Court blocking the execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip.
Brecheen had no comments.