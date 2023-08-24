TULSA, Okla. − Concussion goggles used at the University of Tulsa are helping patients who have suffered a brain injury. The staff help patients do everyday tasks to heal, and the goggles help them gain understanding.
"It's to build empathy and to build understanding of the symptoms related to concussion and concussion-like symptoms,” said TU Director of Athletic Training Program Rachel Hildebrand
One of the goals of the goggles is to highlight a concussion patient's day-to-day difficulties.
Co-director at the TU Concussion Center Laura Wilson said that, unfortunately, a concussion isn't a visible injury, meaning you can't tell just by looking at someone that they are hurt.
Wilson said because of that, people could underestimate the impact a concussion could have.
“To raise awareness of the need for concussion reporting, if a child, an athlete or an adult has hit their head, it's worth checking into and making sure they don't have a concussion or if they do, that they're getting appropriate, interdisciplinary care to support their optimal recovery,” Wilson said.
According to Pamela Washbourne with the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation, millions of people live with a brain injury.
“Everything from a mild concussion all the way up to a traumatic brain injury,” Washbourne said.
The Brain Injury Recovery Foundation hosts a fundraiser called “Shining The Light".
The keynote speaker at this year's dinner and silent auction at Cain's Ballroom is Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who was injured during a traffic stop three years ago.
"It's a great opportunity to come out, have a little fun, raise some money, and help us raise awareness for brain injury, which is much needed." Washbourne said.
Money raised will go toward research to help people with concussions heal through programs like the Concussion Center at TU.