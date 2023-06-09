TULSA, Okla. − The community is invited to a huge benefit event Saturday night for a Tulsa firefighter fighting a rare cancer.
Tulsa firefighter and father of two Harrison Moseby, 25, is in the middle of the fight of his life against an aggressive form of soft tissue cancer.
Moseby was diagnosed in March 2022. He has gone through radiation, surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy. Moseby and his wife also just welcomed their second daughter in May.
Moseby’s older brother Hayden told FOX23, “He was getting blood transfusions from St. John’s while she was having the baby at Saint Francis, but he was able to be there, he was able to hold the baby.”
Right after the new baby was born, Moseby and his family relocated to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Then, about two weeks ago, Moseby had a massive amputation surgery to remove as much cancer as possible. He lost his left arm, shoulder, collar bone and two ribs.
Just one week ago, Moseby was finally able to return to Tulsa. He was greeted by an incredible welcome home celebration from the community.
Unfortunately, however, he is now on his way back to Houston for a possible post-surgery infection.
Meanwhile, a huge benefit is planned to help Moseby and his family on Saturday at Marshall Brewing Company from 7-11 p.m.. It’s called Harrison Tough and everyone is invited.
Hayden Moseby said, "the benefits and the donations that they're doing like tomorrow night help to offset some of the massive medical bills that they'll be facing, however his want and need is just for prayers and there's a lot of people out there praying for him, and so he's very thankful for that and just is very grateful.”
Tickets are $25 for a drink and raffle entry. There will be food trucks and live music. The event is also partnering with the major cycling event Tulsa Tough. Stickers and information is being given to each rider to help spread the word.
"He's willing to do whatever it takes to fight this and get through it for his kids and for his wife and for his family,” said Moseby’s brother.
FOX23 Morning Anchor Michelle Linn will emcee the event.