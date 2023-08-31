TULSA, Okla. − Behind each name read aloud on Overdose Awareness Day outside the Tulsa County Courthouse on Thursday morning, is a passion to stop a killer.
The leading killer of people age 18 to 45 is Fentanyl poisoning.
Behind each giant photo placed along the gate is a story of a loved one lost.
“My son Jordan, such a good, lively young man. He didn’t know he was addicted. He didn’t know he had this disease until it was too late,” said Cindy Bowling with Hope Is Alive Ministries
Tears of loss have turned to taking action so it doesn’t happen again to anyone else.
“I’m here because ‘Families Supporting Families’ is getting the word out about fentanyl poisonings that’s going on here and everywhere and we’re trying to stop it,” Bowling said.
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado also wants to stop it.
“If I sound angry it’s because I am,” he said.
Sheriff Regalado said hundreds of pounds of fentanyl are recovered in our country each week, including in Tulsa. Just this year, he said, 27 inmates overdosed on Fentanyl at the Tulsa County Jail.
“Let’s get treatment. Let’s collaborate with our healthcare systems, law enforcement, our government and our community to say enough is enough. When are we going to say enough is enough?” Sheriff Regalado exclaimed.
District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler echoed the sheriff.
“I’m tired of this. We’re all tired of this. So we have got to make it a point that this is a priority. It’s epidemic and there are things that we know that legislators can do, but there are things we also know that you can do,” Kunzweiler said.