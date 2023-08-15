COLLINSVILLE, Okla. − Collinsville Public Schools is starting the new school year with a new tool to better protect your kids in case of an active shooter.
“As a parent, and as a superintendent, it give me peace of mind knowing we’re providing a safe environment for our students and our staff,” said Dr. Jeremy Hogan, Superintendent at CPS.
It’s a tiny tool with a lifesaving purpose.
“It’s about two to three thousand pounds of extra pressure. So, it adds a second locking mechanism which is very, very important,” said Director of Security Daniel Boggs.
The Nightlock Lockdown is a second lock to secure classroom doors, keeping an intruder from getting inside. Director of Security Daniel Boggs says it’s easy to use and effective.
“This will secure the rooms, basically a secondary lock. This will allow teachers to put a device in the bottom of the door, in a quick response, and move their children to a safe area of the classroom,” said Boggs.
Seconds count in active shooter situations. Boggs says this new device gives first responders more time to get to the school during an emergency.
“We’re practicing lockdown drills more and more. Anything we can do to provide a next level security item; we’re going to do it,” said Boggs.
Some of the doors at CPS have windows. Even then, Boggs says an intruder would have a tough time getting in.
“It’s secure. Even if we lose a window, the door is still going to have limited access, it basically gives us time,” said Boggs.
Collinsville Superintendent Dr, Jeremy Hogan says more than 300 Nightlocks fill the campus. From classrooms to admin offices.
“Hopefully it’s something that never happens here, but one thing we want to do is make sure we’re taking extra steps and precautions to provide a safe environment,” said Hogan.
The new locks were funded by the community through fundraising. Dr. Hogan says they raised nearly $47,000.
“Collinsville supports their school, they love their school, they want to continue to invest in the students, and we appreciate that very much,” said Hogan.
Though it’s designed to keep someone from getting inside, police and fire do have a tool to remove it from the outside if they needed to clear the room.