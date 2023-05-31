TULSA, Okla. — Hearts are still healing after the loss of Dr. Preston Phillips, an orthopedic surgeon targeted in the Saint Francis mass shooting a year ago on June 1.
Phillips' passion for helping people went beyond the walls of the Natalie Medical Building and overseas to Africa as part of the Light in the World Development Foundation.
"There are times we doubted whether or not we could do it, but with God's blessing it took place and we served many people,” Phillips said in a video showcasing their mission.
Dr. Komi Folly worked with Phillips at Saint Francis and on numerous medical trips to Africa. Philips was a man he considered a father figure, a man he said can't be replaced.
"It doesn't seem like almost a year, it doesn't. It has been hard, difficult, because this is a guy it's difficult to fill his shoes,” said Folly.
On the day of the shooting when Folly learned what had happened in Phillips' office, he tried calling him five times. Then he made his way to the emergency department at Saint Francis where he got the heartbreaking news his mentor and friend died.
"I found one of our pulmonologists on the way. He told me there was a shooting in Dr. Phillips' office. I said 'What happened?' He said he didn't make it," recalled Folly.
"I just crawled down in tears, in my lab coat. I was on the floor crying because I couldn't imagine that. That's how I heard the whole thing, that my friend was gone."
The lab coat once worn by Phillips is now the centerpiece of Folly's office. He said Phillips told him he sensed his life was soon ending—but he didn't know why or how. Then, just three days before the shooting, he told Folly to continue his work with light in the world.
"He left us something behind we can hold on to. And I’m proud of that. Even though he didn't know something would happen like that. He gave me instructions to not stop, keep going,” Folly said.
Folly said some of their proudest work together was in Africa with the Light in the World Development Foundation. During their last trip, they saved a young girl whose parents both died from HIV. After learning of Phillips' death, the girl wrote a letter saying Phillips became like her father. That letter, Folly realized, was intended to Phillips. He not only gave her life, but compassion, and a reason to keep living.
"It made me cry. I understand the grief continues because of who he is. Anybody who is close to him,” said Folly.
Other people in Africa have been waiting for surgeries as part of Phillips' medical missions. But it's not the physical healing they're worried about, it's losing a man that important to them. Someone who cared, no questions asked.
"These people come, it's vivid in their mind, they're missing him the most. Not what they're going to receive, they figure out they lost somebody great," Folly said. "Somebody very important just left us. He lay down in the cemetery as we speak.”
Folly is continuing his medical missions and has been back to Africa three times in the last year.
"I think God knows everything and he's in the midst through all of this with us. That's why I’m confident we can make it," said Folly. "He's gone, I don't think we're going to forget him. He left behind some good work that we can carry on.”
He's carrying on Phillips' mission to save lives, and a message Folly said he would tell everyone today.
"There's no need to fight. Let's love each other. Let's work out our differences. Not see each other eye to eye and be compassionate. That's what he'd tell me to tell people,” said Folly.
Folly is asking anyone who can help them find or donate an artificial knee to please reach out to him and Light in the World Development Foundation to help them finish up some of Phillips' cases that have been on hold since he was murdered.