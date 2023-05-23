CLIFFDIVER band member recovering after metal chain link goes through car windshield

TULSA, Okla. — On Tuesday, a Tulsa-based punk rock band were involved in an single-vehicle accident on their way to Las Vegas.
Five of the CLIFFDIVER band members were heading to Las Vegas for the Punk Rock Hoedown in support of Punk Rock Saves Lives when a freak accident occurred, according to the CLIFFDIVER Facebook page.
Joey, Dony, Eliot, Tyler and Matt were near Stroud, Okla. on 1-44 when they suddenly heard an "enormous boom noise."
"As the air cleared, we quickly realized that the driver's window was shattered and Tyler, who was driving at the time, was knocked completely unconscious," said a CLIFFDIVER Facebook post.
Of of the passengers was able to grab the steering wheel and keep control of the van.
"Tyler's right foot was locked onto the accelerator while the van reached speeds of nearly 80 mph and being buckled into the seat, his body was impossible to move," said Matt.
The passengers then noticed Tyler's neck was bleeding and called 911 immediately.
When emergency personal arrived, they noticed a large steel chain link was stuck in his neck.
"The only reasonable explanation of what happened is that a semi-truck was pulling a trailer that had a load-bearing chain strap that had snapped under pressure, launching the chain link across the interstate and through our van window into Tyler's neck," said Matt.
When Tyler arrived at the hospital doctors said Tyler's carotid artery had been punctured, his jugular was lacerated, he had fractures in his neck and lost approximately two liters of blood.
Tyler went into emergency surgery and was then moved into ICU. He is now in stable condition and has moved out of ICU, according to one of the band members.
"We still don't know exactly how long Tyler will stay in the hospital and what exactly his recovery is going to look like, but we'll be there with him every step of the way and support him and his family in every way we can," said Matt.
Tyler's family and band members are asking for help with donations through GoFundMe.
Click here to donate to Tyler's medical bills.