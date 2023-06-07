OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board rejected clemency for a death row inmate from Tulsa County.
Jemaine Cannon, 51, was convicted in 1996 for the stabbing death of Sharonda Clark in her Tulsa apartment in 1995.
A statement from Oklahoma Attorney Gentner Drummond indicates he has no objections with the outcome of the hearing.
"I am pleased the Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for the monster who brutally murdered Sharonda Clark and deprived her two young children of their mother. Justice will be served when the death penalty is carried out July 20."
The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) said Cannon's violent behavior was the result of post-traumatic stress brought on by physical abuse he experienced as child from his mother and step-father.
"It is hard for anyone who grew up in middle-class homes with stable and loving parents to imagine the trauma these men suffered as children and the role it played in their violent lives. We cannot imagine how a normal human being could act that way," said OK-CADP Chairman Rev. Don Heath.
Cannon currently resides at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He is scheduled to be executed July 20.