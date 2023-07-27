TULSA, Okla. — CLEAR, a secure identity technology, expedited screening service has arrived at Tulsa International Airport.
Sixty million members around the world spend $16 a year for its perks.
“We've been providing expedited screening services in airports for 10-plus years. We're proud to be a part of the Tulsa community, proud to invest here, you know in good paying jobs and economic development here in the community and proud to continue to grow our already strong Tulsa member base too,” said Senior Vice President of Airport Operations of CLEAR Kyle McLaughlin. “You can use your CLEAR membership at any of our 53 airport locations, as well as the 17 sports venues and stadiums that we have excellent clear lanes across.”
McLaughlin also adds that CLEAR is a great addition to airport security. 25 team members will be located in the lobby to greet Tulsa travelers each day, and partner with TSA to enhance aviation security.
CLEAR members also have access to discounts from airlines, Delta, United, and Alaska Airlines if they are frequent fliers or have a mileage account with them. Government and military employees are able to get discounted clear memberships.
