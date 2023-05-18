Claremore residents gather for 2nd annual Gator Daze festival

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The second annual Gator Daze festival was held on Thursday to honor the life of a nine foot alligator that was put down at Claremore Lake in 2022.
Residents of Claremore gathered at Claremore Lake to celebrate and honor the life of the nine-foot alligator that was euthanized after it was supposedly put into the lake illegally and turned into a public safety concern.
FOX23 spoke with festival organizer Jackson Savage about the success of this year's Gator Daze festival and its future.
"We just decided to put together a community festival to honor the gator and to kind of gather the community around. What we think was a tragic thing that never should have happened. The euthanization of the gator. We just kind of came to celebrate and have a good time," said Savage.
Those who attended the festival had the chance to try the alligator pizza "Lake Lizard" from one of its featured vendors, while listening to live music.
According to Savage, there are plans to continue with the Gator Daze festival in the future.
"I would love to have an alligator expert come out here next year and have an actual alligator," said Savage. "Everything's on the table for next year and I think we're going to do it again every year."