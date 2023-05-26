TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is hosting a free pet adoption event on Saturday.
Tulsa Animal Welfare is partnering with Tulsa Parks to host the Fur-ever Home Adoption Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial Center at Veterans Park.
All adoption fees will be waived and every adoption comes with a free spay or neutering service, microchipping, up-to-date vaccinations and a one-year pet license with the City of Tulsa.
You can also help Tulsa Animal Welfare by purchasing something on their wish list to support shelter pets.