TULSA, Okla. -- The city of Tulsa has its work out for it as it continues to dispatch crews to pick up storm debris from curbs. Fox23 News has learned that the city of Tulsa plans to award a bid to a contractor to tackle the monumental task by July 10th.
In the meantime, however, the city of Tulsa has dispatched a small army of crews to pick up limbs and tree debris that homeowners have stacked up on their curbs in the wake of last week’s storm.
According to Tim McCorkle, the street maintenance manager for the City of Tulsa, the city is getting help from ODOT and OTA.
FOX23 News met up with trucks dropping off green waste at the mulch site on Friday.
“We will continue to pick up until we get our contracts in place, and then we’ll turn that over to a contractor,” McCorkle explained.
He said there’s probably over 500 people involved right now.
“We do have contracts that are going out to be bid, we hope to have them in place, by the week of the 10th, we hope to have it awarded, so we can get a contractor started.”
McCorkle said it’s important to get the limbs as close to the curb as possible, and to line them up in 5-foot lines.
“People just need to know to be patient with us,” he explained. “There’s a mass amount of debris out there.”
He says so far they’ve hauled out approximately 125,000 cubic yards of debris.
He also warns not residents the debris pile cannot contain anything other than tree limbs and branches.
“They had that done in a very short period of time, piled it up here they said they didn’t carry it of, so that was part of the deal," he said.
Homeowner Gary Witt hired out a contractor who did not haul away his limbs and branches, so now he’s waiting on the city to pick it up.
“No I’m not frustrated,” he said. “I went through the ice storm, and that was about I think 2007, something like that, I had trees and branches piled from here all the way over here.”
Witt said he waited for more than four weeks for his tree limbs to be removed by the city.
By late Friday afternoon, he let us know that crews had been out working on his street and planned to return on Monday to remove the large pile in front of his house.
City of Tulsa crews will be allowed to finally take a break this weekend and on the 4th of July holiday.