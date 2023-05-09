TULSA, Okla. − The City of Tulsa posted to their Facebook page that when doggies do their duty outside, what’s left, shouldn’t stay.
“Dog waste carries a lot of bacteria, especially E. Coli being one of those that can contaminate the streams, the waterways and our stormwater system,” said Tulsa Animal Welfare operations manager Colton Jones.
“It ends up going back into the river, and that can be harmful to people that use that river for recreation, even downstream,” Jones said.
“Most parks have the bags for you to use anyway. It’s not healthy and it’s not good for the community,” said Cartier
The City said that in total, animals in Tulsa contribute to 24 million pounds of waste every year.
"I can see it. I really can. With the number of pets we have and the number of people who don’t pick up,” said Rayma Cartier, who walks her dog Felicity every morning.
Jones said when to carry a plastic bag when going out with your dog, but if you don’t have a bag, many parks provide them.
If your pet waste is not picked up, according to Jones, the consequences could be costly to the environment and to your wallet.
“In the City limits, it’s actually a violation of City ordinance for an owner, harbor or possessor of any animal to allow them to defecate on somebody else’s property. It is punishable by $75 fine,” he said.
Jones added that although it isn’t a violation of City ordinance to have your pet’s waste in your own yard, it still isn’t wise to leave it there.
“It can also transmit that same bacteria to children or even adults,” Jones said.
“It is highly encouraged that people pick up their waste whether it’s on your property or off your property,” he said.