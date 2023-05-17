City of Tulsa prepares to open public pools, needs 10 more lifeguards

TULSA, Okla. − The City of Tulsa's public pools are scheduled to open on June 3 for the summer season.
24 lifeguards have been hired, but ten more are needed quickly.
“We’re a public pool. We’re here for the public. And when I can’t open for the public it’s like well, ‘what are we even doing?’ For the past couple of years we’ve had to stagger some schedules like every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday a pool was open, and then it was closed the rest of the week while our staff were somewhere else,” said City of Tulsa Aquatics Manager Nick Pond.
It can cost up to $300 to get the required certifications, so the City has a solution to offer the class for free as long as those applying commit to working for them this summer.
“I’m hoping to have some people here (at Reed Park pool) six days a week because it’s been closed for three years. The neighborhood needs or deserves I guess to be able to swim here,” Pond said.
Tulsa Parks will host two free two-day sessions for lifeguard certification.
Those sessions are May 20 and May 21 or May 27 and May 28.
“I could hire 10 more full-times and that would be a dream come true. I could open all the pools every day,” Pond said.
According to Pond, if you’re ready to dive in, you have to be at least 16 years of age and a strong swimmer.
“Very rarely is everything too serious. We keep it light-hearted. We keep it fun. We have parties. We have special days. Really, you’re only working about half the time you’re here, but get paid for the whole thing, so, it’s a pretty relaxed job. Of the 23 lifeguards I have hired, maybe 12 or 13 of them are returning. So, if it’s a testament to how much they enjoy it, that would be It,” Pond added.
You can apply online, and then call Nick Pond at 918-210-3303 to let him know.