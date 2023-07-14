TULSA, Okla. -- The city of Tulsa has hired a contractor to begin curbside greenwaste collection on Friday for Tulsa residents.
Contractors have their work cut out for them, removing tree debris piled up along curbs in the wake of Tulsa’s Father’s Day storm.
According to the city, they’ve broken down the coverage area into zones by date,
Starting with the July 14 zone which borders Admiral to 31st, and Riverside to Yale.
We spoke with one homeowner who lives in the July 14 zone whose tree debris lining the curb extends along the entire length of her yard. Some of it has been there since the Father’s Day storm. She said she’s anxious for the contractors to remove it, so she can have her front yard back.
Her neighbor up the street is a little bit luckier, as a family member helped bring down a dangling limb on Friday, neatly piling the branches out by the curb. He’s only had to look at them for a few hours.
But at 91, Carl Webb, a Korean War veteran says he’s grateful the city has hired contractors to collect greenwaste.
“Well I think it’s very good,” Webb replied.
When Webb was asked how he feels about the city hiring out a contractor to remove greenwaste he said, “it’s something they needed to do.”
It comes with a price tag, however. The city has hired Greenbelt LLC to complete the task over 45 days, for $ 3.2 million dollars.
They started on Friday in Midtown, and the work will continue into August.
According to City of Tulsa Spokesperson Leah Mueller, they had six trucks out working on Friday and will have 12 trucks out working over the weekend.
She said contractors have hired locally and have about 72 workers.
Each truck and trailer holds about 80-90 cubic yards of greenwaste. To put that into perspective, one cubic yard is about the size of a washing machine.
Before Friday, the city has crews working to remove greenwaste, with assistance from ODOT and the Turnpike Authority.
The responsibility now rests solely with Greenbelt LLC to continue the cleanup.
