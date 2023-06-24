TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday, the City of Tulsa released the latest updates on power and storm recovery.
PSO is continuing to restore power across Tulsa with the current 12,216 customers that are still without power.
Crews are still working on resetting traffic signals. Of the 545 traffic signals in Tulsa, there are thirty-five without power and nine are in flash mode.
There is a free greenwaste site open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at a mulch site in Tulsa at East Latimer Street and North 89th East Avenue for residential customers.
"Please note no storm debris (shingles, lumber, household goods, etc.) should be included in your greenwaste drop-offs," said a City of Tulsa press release.
The City is working on a curbside residential greenwaste pickup schedule and will be announced soon.
"To plan for the curbside greenwaste cleanup, be sure to stack your greenwaste in 5-foot lengths at the curb. Make sure greenwaste is not placed under power lines or over water meters, gas meters, telephone or cable boxes and mailboxes," said a City of Tulsa press release.
After reports of people dumping their greenwaste in places like parks, sides of the road and in school parking lots. The City is reminding those it should no occur and is considered illegal dumping.
Click here for a full list of cooling stations and shelters in Tulsa.
Click here if you are interested in storm cleanup in Tulsa or in the Tulsa Parks System.