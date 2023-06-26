TULSA, Okla. − Neighborhoods and communities continue to clean up following the Father's Day storm in Tulsa. The strong winds also damaged parks across the city.
More than 100 of Tulsa's 135 parks had storm damage.
Anna America is the City of Tulsa's Chief of Culture and Recreations. She spoke about the recovery process.
"We still have quite a few parks that are closed or at least part of those parks are closed," said America.
She says it will take some time before they can reopen.
"In some cases it will be days before we can open some of these parks," America said. "The bigger efforts will take months of work."
While several parks are open, they could be searching for a cleaning crew.
"If you see crews working, please stay away from them their doing dangerous work. You don’t need to be around them," said America. "If you see something that isn't marked, please let us know."
People need to make sure to look up and check for weak tree limbs.
"You can see that it is a little bit windy, and I'm sure some homeowners are seeing this too," said America. "There may be a tree that looked pretty good, but has a weak branch.
America says all of the park's buildings have power, and they hope to reopen public pools soon. If you'd like to volunteer to help with cleanup, you can fill out a form online.
They do ask that you do not cleanup on your own.