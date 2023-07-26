TULSA, Okla. − The City of Tulsa and the Gilcrease Museum hosted a "Topping-Out Ceremony" Wednesday morning for the new museum that is currently under construction.
"Topping-Out" is a phrase in construction that celebrates the end of the exterior framing of a new building, usually by placing the tallest beam of the structure.
Crews broke ground on the new museum last May, and construction is expected to take several years.
“Through Gilcrease, our city-owned museum, Tulsans own the greatest collection of American art and history outside of that owned by the federal government,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “We are building a newly designed and improved Gilcrease Museum, a facility that is worthy of this treasure that we own.”
During Wednesday’s topping-off ceremony, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum talked about funding challenges the Gilcrease project has faced because inflation.
He said, thanks to private donations, the city has been able to make up for all the funding gaps to get the building completed, but they still need about $20 million to fund the exhibits.
Voters in Tulsa will have a chance on August 8 election to approve $10 million funds to close that gap. If voters approve it, Bynum says private donors would match that contribution dollar for dollar to provide the remaining $10 million needed to fill the $20 million gap.
FOX23 asked the Bynum if he has any backup plans should voters turn that down. He said he’s confident voters will support the measure.
“We’re not even thinking about what would happen if the voters turn it down,” Bynum said. “Because what I have seen with this generation of Tulsans is that given the opportunity to invest in our community, over the last 10 years, Tulsans have taken it every single time.”