TULSA, Okla. -- Three weeks after the Father's Day storm that blew down and toppled trees across the city, the City of Tulsa began curbside debris pick up over the weekend with city and state resources.
The city still is working on finalizing an agreement with a private contractor to help speed up the removal, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum told FOX23's radio partner 102.3 KRMG Tulsa's News and Talk.
FOX23 found city, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews removing the first of what are hundreds of piles of debris city residents placed next to their curbs week ago.
It's not clear what the precise routes are for these crews, but the city told FOX23 more specific details will be released later this week.
FOX23 has heard frustration from those living in Tulsa city limits about how they we've seen wild animals make homes in some of their green waste debris piles, and many of them have been worried about the summer heat while having a large piles of brush in front of their homes. Surrounding communities, though admittedly smaller, began curbside pick up within a week of the storm and have cleared their neighborhoods.
One man who spoke with FOX23 said the city should offer part-time work to homeless individuals looking to make some fast cash.
Others said after waiting more than a week for debris collection, they decided to find ways to take their debris to the city's free green waste site south of Tulsa International Airport and be done with it once and for all. The site remains open form 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
With limited dump trucks, FOX23 saw some crews were filling the trucks to the top, but then crews had to wait for the truck to make a round trip to the city's mulch site in order to make room for more debris sometimes from the same block.