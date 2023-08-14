OWASSO, Okla. — Residents in Owasso are cleaning up after severe storms rolled through early Monday morning.

The City of Owasso said its storm debris drop-off location will be open to residents within city limits.

The center is located at East 5th Avenue and South Main Street.

The city said residents will need to show their City of Owasso utility bill or their rural water utility bill, along with their driver’s license to show they reside in city limits.

Hours of operation

  • Aug. 16-18 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Aug. 21-25 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Aug. 19, 20 and 26 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The city also said curbside service for tree limb debris will be picked up during regularly scheduled yard waste collection days. Brush needs to be tied in bundles no more than 4 feet long and 2 feet in diameter.

The fee for curbside service will be waived for refuse customers of Owasso from Aug. 16-25.

Several downed trees have been seen throughout Rogers County after severe storms and high winds rolled through early Monday.

Several trees were seen down in southeast Owasso on Monday. Some of the damage in the area included an airplane hanger at Gundy's Airport in Owasso, near 76th Street North and 177th East Avenue, with a large door blown in.

