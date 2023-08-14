Several downed trees have been seen throughout Rogers County after severe storms and high winds rolled through early Monday.
Storm damage near East 76th Street North and North 181st Street East, just outside of Owasso.
Storm damage near East 76th Street North and North 181st Street East, just outside of Owasso.
Storm damage near East 76th Street North and North 181st Street East, just outside of Owasso.
Storm damage near East 76th Street North and North 181st Street East, just outside of Owasso.
Storm damage near East 76th Street North and North 181st Street East, just outside of Owasso.
Storm damage near East 76th Street North and North 177th East Avenue in Owasso.
Storm damage near East 76th Street North and North 177th East Avenue in Owasso.
Storm damage near East 76th Street North and North 177th East Avenue in Owasso.
Storm damage near East 76th Street North and North 177th East Avenue in Owasso.
Storm damage near East 76th Street North and North 177th East Avenue in Owasso.
Storm damage at Gundy's Airport in Owasso.
Storm damage at Gundy's Airport in Owasso.
Storm damage near King Road and U.S. Route 66 in Claremore.
Storm damage near King Road and U.S. Route 66 in Claremore.
Several trees were seen down in southeast Owasso on Monday. Some of the damage in the area included an airplane hanger at Gundy's Airport in Owasso, near 76th Street North and 177th East Avenue, with a large door blown in.