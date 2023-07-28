MUSKOGEE, Okla. − Piles of tree limbs can be found at the City of Muskogee's drop-off site, weeks after the strong Father's Day Storm blew through Green Country.
"We think that we have close to the entirety of it picked up," said Avery Rigney, the Assistant Public Works Director for the City of Muskogee. "But I'm sure there were people that were missed. So, we're going to do our best to make sure they are heard, seen, and that their debris is picked up before this process ends."
Rigney says that the city has roads cleared within three days of the storm. He says the worst debris wasn't even from the storm itself.
"The real impressive part of this storm debris cleanup was the number of limbs left by power companies for residents to clean up," said Rigney.
This is what inspired the City to declare a State of Emergency and hire contractors for cleanup work. The crews have been out for over a month cleaning up, gathering limbs, and handling curbside pickups.
Now, they are finished.
"I'm proud of the efforts that the City has taken to get this debris cleaned up," said Rigney. "I'm excited to see we've made a lot of progress. I know there's still work to be done, but we'll get it taken care of just as quick as we can.