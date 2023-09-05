City of Grove to consider $16.5 million dollar bond issue for new fire and police station

On September 12 those who live in the city of Grove will head to the polls to decide if the city should take out a $16.5 million dollar bond to build a new fire and police station.

GROVE, Okla. -- One week from today, those who live in the city of Grove in Delaware County will head to the polls to decide if the city should take out a $16.5 million dollar bond to build a new fire and police station.

PHOTO CREDIT: Grove Police Station Facebook page 

The City Council voted to hold a Special Election on September 12.

FOX23 News reached out to City Manager Debbie Bottoroff who said it’s a 25-year bond that will impact property taxes for those who live within the city limits.

If approved by voters, the new 17,252 square foot fire station would cost $8.7 million dollars and be built on South Broadway Street.

The new police station would be about 13,224 square feet and would cost an estimated $7.3 million dollars.

It would be constructed on the future campus of city hall on NEO Loop.

Bottoroff says a homeowner with a $150,000 house would pay additional $192.47 in property taxes the first year of the bond. The amount paid by property owners would then decrease throughout the lifetime of the bond.

She said the average for the life of the bond for a $150,000 home would be $109.84 a year.

The bond, if approved, would impact property taxes on commercial and residential properties within the city limits.

FOX23 spoke with Grove Police Chief Mark Morris about the bond. 

“At the end of the day it’s going to have to happen at some point in time and I don’t think it’s going to get any cheaper as we move forward,” Morris said.
 
Fox23 also spoke with Deputy Fire Chief Rocky DeSilva, who said the bond will give them more space and bring them up to date.
 
“It allows us to not have to double stack trucks like we do in this bay," DeSilva said. 
 
DeSilva also said it will put an end to diesel exhaust leaking into the building, where firefighters sleep, by introducing a system that vents all of that straight out of the building.
 
There will be one more informational meeting about the $16.5 million bond on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 PM. It will be in room 7 of the Grove Community Center at 103 W. 3rd Street in Grove.

