City of Grove to consider $16.5 million dollar bond issue for new fire and police station

GROVE, Okla. -- One week from today, those who live in the city of Grove in Delaware County will head to the polls to decide if the city should take out a $16.5 million dollar bond to build a new fire and police station.
The City Council voted to hold a Special Election on September 12.
FOX23 News reached out to City Manager Debbie Bottoroff who said it’s a 25-year bond that will impact property taxes for those who live within the city limits.
If approved by voters, the new 17,252 square foot fire station would cost $8.7 million dollars and be built on South Broadway Street.
The new police station would be about 13,224 square feet and would cost an estimated $7.3 million dollars.
It would be constructed on the future campus of city hall on NEO Loop.
Bottoroff says a homeowner with a $150,000 house would pay additional $192.47 in property taxes the first year of the bond. The amount paid by property owners would then decrease throughout the lifetime of the bond.
She said the average for the life of the bond for a $150,000 home would be $109.84 a year.
The bond, if approved, would impact property taxes on commercial and residential properties within the city limits.
FOX23 spoke with Grove Police Chief Mark Morris about the bond.