COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The City of Collinsville is declaring Friday Aug. 4 as Harrison Moseby Day.
The 25-year-old Tulsa firefighter was first diagnosed with an aggressive tissue cancer in March 2022. Since then, he's gone through radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and even a recent surgery to remove the cancer, amputating his left arm, shoulder, collarbone and two ribs.
Harrison Moseby Day will be made official at an auction fundraiser for Moseby Friday evening. A dinner, silent auction and city presentation will take place at the Veterans Building in Collinsville at 5 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Moseby family.
Austin Roberts is Mallory Moseby's cousin. He helped organize the event and said he wanted to help Harrison who he said is an inspiration.
"The last thing we want them worrying about is bills," he said. "I mean, they’ve got enough that they need to focus on."
Everyone in attendance is asked to wear Harrison Moseby shirts.
You can also help the Moseby family with medical bills by donating to their GoFundMe.