"It chokes me up when I read it because of just the harshness of cancer and it knows no boundaries," said city manager Pam Polk. "Harrison is one of our citizens and we take care of our citizens."

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The City of Collinsville is declaring Friday Aug. 4 as Harrison Moseby Day.

The 25-year-old Tulsa firefighter was first diagnosed with an aggressive tissue cancer in March 2022. Since then, he's gone through radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and even a recent surgery to remove the cancer, amputating his left arm, shoulder, collarbone and two ribs.

Harrison Moseby Day will be made official at an auction fundraiser for Moseby Friday evening. A dinner, silent auction and city presentation will take place at the Veterans Building in Collinsville at 5 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Moseby family.

Austin Roberts is Mallory Moseby's cousin. He helped organize the event and said he wanted to help Harrison who he said is an inspiration.

"The last thing we want them worrying about is bills," he said. "I mean, they’ve got enough that they need to focus on."

Everyone in attendance is asked to wear Harrison Moseby shirts.

"The fire service is a brotherhood whether you’re from Tulsa, Collinsville, Owasso, we got firefighters from as far away as Nebraska here tonight," said Matt Lay, firefighter union president. "Just to represent and be part of that fire service family and anything we can do to help our brother, we’re going to be there."

You can also help the Moseby family with medical bills by donating to their GoFundMe.

"He will not give up. "hat guy has more fight in him than any person I’ve ever met," Roberts said.

