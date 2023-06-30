BIXBY, Okla. − Thousands of people will fill up Bentley Park in Bixby for the city’s 9th annual Bixby Freedom Celebration.
One by one, fuses were snipped, untangled, and dropped into plastic tubes. About a thousand fireworks will light up the night sky from the heart of Bixby.
“The first year we did it people thought I was going to be out there with a punk lighting stuff up, we hire a major company, the company that does a lot of shows here in town, this is the first one they do,” said Pastor Orlando Juarez.
The Bridge Church puts it on as a gift to the city.
“I think people think the church is about taking stuff, they think the church is about takers and we really are givers. We want to relabel what a church is supposed to look like in a local city,” said Pastor Juarez.
On top of the fireworks there’s funnel cake, carnival games, and other fun things for all ages.
“We just love giving this gift to the community. It’s a fun time and I hope everybody gets to come out and enjoy it,” said Martha Roark.
For seven years now Martha Roark has coordinated the show. To get everyone engaged—patriotic rocks are hidden throughout the park for people to find to win prizes.
“There’s only like 20 rocks out there, but they’re going to be hidden pretty good this year. And you can get your prize at the information center at the front of the park,” said Roark.
Pastor Juarez says it’s been amazing to see how it’s grown over the years. From 3,000 people---to 20,000.
“Not only here but at Washington Irving Park, they’ll open that again this year, from 151st Street and all around, every parking lot is filled,” said Pastor Juarez.
Bixby’s Freedom Celebrations runs from 7pm to 10pm.