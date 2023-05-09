City meeting held over claims of altered payroll with the Coffeyville Fire Department

COFFEYVILLE, Okla. — Members of the public and the Coffeyville Fire Department (CFD) spoke out at a city meeting Tuesday, saying they wanted to set the record straight over claims the fire department altered the payroll record.
The City of Coffeyville and the firefighters settled a dispute over hazmat pay last month but the fallout continues.
The city released a statement at their last meeting saying they have been told by the state fire marshal that firefighters have altered payroll forms.
The State Fire Marshall said this was done mistakenly.
They spoke out over a statement the Coffeyville City Manager Mark Hall made at an April commission meeting saying firefighters had changed a payroll spreadsheet.
"The state fire marshal further explained that the Coffeyville fire department has improperly submitted reimbursement requests to the office of the state fire marshal on multiple occasions," said Hall.
Coffeyville state fire marshal added that Coffeyville Fire Department personnel altered the office of the state fire marshal reimbursement forms or spreadsheets by changing lock cell calculations.
The city and firefighters have just settled a grievance over hazmat pay with clerical coding issues being corrected.
In a statement, the Kansas State fire marshal said it found a payroll document had been "mistakenly adjusted."
The statement goes on to say they believe it was "simply an unintentional error."
Those at Tuesday's meeting called for an apology from the city manager and the commission. They said this issue was hurting the community.
Another speaker called for the city manager to resign or the commission to take action.
One young woman broke down in tears, saying it made her not want to live in Coffeyville anymore.
There was agreement from the room and the commission that better communication was needed.
FOX23 spoke to those who attended the meeting and asked their thoughts on the outcome.
"Frustrated, yeah, I mean, I've lived in and around Coffeyville for 63 years. This is my community. I owned a business here. I raised my boys here and to see the city commissioners not acknowledge that there's a problem it's very frustrating," said Sonya Cantrell.
"No justice, just an attempt by a group of people in inscrutable power to close a book that they don't have the power to close because there's two sides to the story," said Loran Osborn.
"What they need to do is just listen to what the firefighters have to say and maybe they'd come out with a little different perspective," said Kent Allison.
The state fire marshal says the forms have now been locked, so it can not happen again.
FOX23 reached out to the city manager for a statement and has yet to hear back.
The Coffeyville Fire Union said in a statement, "No member of their union has ever purposely tried to steal, manipulate or otherwise be entitled to any compensation that they have not rightfully earned."