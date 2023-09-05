BIXBY, Okla. − People who live and drive between Bixby and Glenpool are sharing their thoughts on improvements they'd like to see on Highway 67.
The meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday evening, comes as the area experiences fast growth.
Right now, Highway 67 is a four-lane highway with a median. The speed limit is 65. However, there's only one traffic light on the stretch of the road between the two cities.
"You've got development coming in both commercial and residential so through that development we have been getting community feedback on how we want to development and how we want the highway to basically look like," said Brian Toney with the City of Bixby.
Both Bixby and Glenpool have held forums over the past few months in an effort to get public feedback. Some locals have suggested safer turnaround points, lower speed limits, and frontage roads.
When considering long-term improvements, both cities aren't ruling out asking for the highway to become a controlled access freeway, which would bring overpasses and ramps instead of traffic lights and intersections.
"I think the big thing is just have an idea, an expectation, for us, Glenpool, ODOT and for the citizens of Bixby. It's just getting that plan in place, everyone kind of knows what's going to occur, and we can see out 20 years," said Toney.