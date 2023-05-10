City councilor, motorcycle group spread awareness of safe driving across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — To raise awareness, new signs are being placed around Tulsa, warning drivers to watch out for motorcycles.
This was the idea of the American Bikers Aimed Towards Education (ABATE) motorcycle group and a Tulsa councilor who say the signs are needed to try and diminish the number of deaths and crashes on the roads.
One of the signs was officially unveiled near the Tulsa Expo at 21st and Yale Wednesday afternoon.
A lot of toy runs start in the area and the people behind the sign say there are a lot of crashes there too.
Tulsa City Councilor Crista Patrick officially unveiled the sign near the Tulsa fairgrounds.
Motorcycle safety is personal to her. Her mom Mary Anne died in a crash back in 2020.
"She was hit by a car that failed to yield at a stop sign and we lost her instantaneously," Patrick said. "If I can stop one person from having to get that phone call that their mother is gone or their father or brother or sister or loved one, then it’ll all be worth it."
A recent survey from Forbes Advisor ranks Tulsa 22nd in the nation for dangerous cities for motorcyclists.
Stats from Oklahoma Highway Safety say there was nearly 1,300 motorcycle crashes across the state in 2021, 76 of them were fatal.
Just last weekend, one person died and two others were taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash near 23rd and Riverside.
James Chambers Clark is from ABATE, the group pushed to introduce the signs to Tulsa.
"A lot of times they’ll look you right in the eye and and they’ll go pull right out in front of you, and I don’t want my epitaph to be, 'Oh I’m sorry I didn’t see you,'" Clark said. "We want people to not just look at us, but to see us, hear us, share the road with us."
Five more signs are planned throughout the city in areas that have seen more crashes including on Brookside and Memorial.
One of the signs is up outside Tulsa Powersports on 21st and Yale. Bo Wedlake runs the shop and he says the sign was put up around 10 days ago and has already had an impact.
"The cars do seem to check up a little bit, and especially for the entrance of our store, and we see it most in our customers have noticed it, so we can only hope that people driving past have noticed it as well," Wedlake said.
Patrick hopes the signs will make a difference.
"Signs don’t always work but sometimes they do, and if it saves one person, then it’s not for nothing," Patrick said.
The initiative took about 18 months to do after collecting data on the areas where the most crashes happen in Tulsa, and the people behind this say they hopes to bring more signs to those areas.
It's Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and bikers say they just want people to watch and listen out for them.