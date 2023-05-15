Choctaw Nation's chief is making a cameo in a Netflix children's series.
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton lends his voice and likeness to the streaming platform's animated children series "Spirit Rangers". The show celebrates Native American culture and is produced with an all-Native writing staff, including Choctaw Nation member Shelley Dennis.
The show tells the story of three Native American kids living and working in a national park with their family. The siblings have powers to transform into spirits and enter the Spirit Park, where they help protect the environment.
Batton voices himself in the second season's fourth episode, "Chief of the Day". The episode's description reads, "Dealing with dust devils, the siblings discover that leaders come in all shapes and sizes."
"Hollywood is learning something important—audiences love Native stories, especially when they're told by Native people," Batton said. "Being asked to represent the Choctaw people and help tell our story and share our culture was an incredible honor—and a lot of fun!"
Season two of "Spirit Rangers" is available to watch on Netflix now.