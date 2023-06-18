Clean up is continuing around Cherry Street after Saturday night's storms.

TULSA, Okla. — The clean up continues in a Cherry Street neighborhood after Sunday mornings severe storms.
 
The Trenton Avenue neighborhood was particularly hit hard when straight line winds created some very scary moments for two homeowners who spoke with FOX23 news.
 
Cherry Street neighborhood hit hard by early morning storm
 
Shelley Almeida’s front yard is still a sea of sycamore trees. She and her wife Bethany said they hunkered down in the bathtub with their dogs when the storm blew in early Sunday morning.
 
When they emerged from the bathroom, they discovered that the trees had poked holes in the ceiling of their living room, offering a clear view of the attic and a damaged the side of the house.
 
Her neighbor Karen Murphy, who lives one door down, says she hid in the closet with her dog during the storm that sent tree limbs into the roof of her home.
 
“The interior wall is all the separated me and that tree,” said Murphy. “I started shaking and crying when I realized that, that was a pretty surreal moment.”
 
Perhaps no one was more lucky that the couple who escaped from their minivan near South Yale and East 15th Street after a power pole landed on top of their vehicle.
 
Neighbor Jeramy Johnson, who cares for his mom and dad at home, has a few headaches of his own to contend with after a large tree came down in his own backyard knocking out the power and the fuse box.
 
Johnson has no power and he is trying to figure out what to do, as his dad has health issues and cannot be in a warm house for very long.

