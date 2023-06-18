Cherry Street neighborhood hit hard by early morning storm
Amy Hybels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
A horse show at Expo Square, near 21st and Yale, was canceled after Saturday night's and Sunday morning's storms. Read MoreHorse show at Expo Square canceled after weather
TULSA, Okla. — The clean up continues in a Cherry Street neighborhood after Sunday mornings severe storms. The Trenton Avenue neighborhood was particularly hit hard when straight line winds cr… Read MoreCherry Street neighborhood hit hard by early morning storm
Northbound and southbound of Gilcrease Expressway are now open, according to Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. Read MoreGilcrease Expressway now open after downed powerline
Crews in Sand Springs have made a significant impact in opening up roads and restoring access to the area after Sunday's severe storms. Read MoreCity of Sand Springs releases latest severe storm update
Thousands of people across Tulsa remain without power tonight. PSO said it maybe days before all customers get their lights back on. Read MoreTulsans wait for power to return after severe storms
PSO has released their second storm response update after severe storms late Saturday and early Sunday left thousands without power. Read MorePSO releases storm second response update
The City of Broken Arrow outlined their response to Saturday night’s storms that left a number of homes and businesses without power. Read MoreCity of Broken Arrow responds to storm aftermath
Tulsa wasn’t the only area that took a hit last night, as FOX23’s Alexa Mostrom saw when she was in Broken Arrow. Read MoreStorms down trees in neighborhoods across Broken Arrow
A male was taken to the hospital following a shooting in east Tulsa Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Read More1 hospitalized after east Tulsa shooting
The FOX23 Severe Weather Team had crews out surveying the damage from last night's storm as soon as it was safe to do so. Read MoreSaturday nights bring damage across midtown Tulsa
The Nation Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado developed near Oologah during Sunday morning's early storms. Read MoreNWS confirms EF1 tornado developed 4 miles southwest of Oologah
The American Red Cross is opening cooling stations after thousands are without power Sunday. Read MoreTulsa Red Cross open cooling stations Sunday
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 100 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okmulgee, Wagoner and Muskogee Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. With hot and humid conditions expected to persist this week, additional advisories may be necessary in the coming days, depending on how quickly power restoration occurs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Member of a large drug ring being released from federal prison
-
Grandson of long-time Rentiesville mayor arrested for "Desecration of a Human Corpse"
-
Large heroin, fentanyl network shut down after a months-long investigation
-
City of Tulsa releases storm recovery update
-
QuikTrip clerk asks friend to rob store so he could "go home early"