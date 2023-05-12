Cherokee Nation to award nearly $13 million dollars in grants to first responders

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced on Thursday that they will be awarding nearly $13 million dollars in grants to first responders in its area to support public safety efforts.
The grants, which will be distributed to county and local public safety agencies, will provide up to $50,000 per grant.
The announcement was made by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. at the annual Firefighter Appreciation Banquet, which was attended by 136 rural or volunteer fire departments in Tahlequah.
Chief Hoskin emphasized the importance of supporting first responders and public safety agencies in the Cherokee Nation.
“At Cherokee Nation, we not only value our relationship with county and local first responders and these vital public safety agencies, we do all we can to provide support for their efforts,” said Hoskin.
“We all have a stake in effective police, fire and other emergency services, so when we have the resources to assist, we should do so,” said Hoskin.
The funding will help these agencies to enhance their capabilities and resources, which will ultimately improve public safety across the Cherokee Nation Reservation.