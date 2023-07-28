TAHLEUQAH, Okla. − $80,000 worth of food has been delivered to the Cherokee Nation following a one-time grant from Feeding America.
The donation, which includes food, dairy, and meat, will be distributed to 1,770 Cherokee citizen elders over the age of 62 and who already receive food through the Nation's food distribution program.
“This Feeding America grant and match from the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will benefit so many of our elders and help ensure they have adequate access to fresh produce and nutritious foods,” Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said. “Food security is a priority here on the reservation and this grant will help us increase those efforts that we already make daily.”
The donation includes:
- 1,800 units of eggs;
- 1,800 units of whole milk;
- 1,800 units of cheddar cheese;
- 1,800 units of sour cream;
- 1,296 units of black pepper;
- 1,344 units of salt;
- 1,800 units of honey;
- Over 12,000 units of various number of seasonings;
- 2,200 units of one-pound hamburger meat from Cherokee Nation’s 1839 Cherokee Meat Company;
- 800 cases of fresh potatoes;
- Cases of bananas.