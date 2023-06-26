TAHLEQUAH, Okla. − One of the nation's largest grants for the Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutritional programs has been signed in Oklahoma.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed the $1 million dollar grant Monday. The grant aims to ensure that those eligible for the program apply for it.
According to United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary, Stacy Dean, only about half of qualifying families participate WIC.
“We have launched a major new initiative to conduct outreach to help connect eligible families to this program,” Dean said.
The Cherokee Nation will be reaching out to families over the next year and a half through health clinics and head start programs.
According to Under Secretary Dean, the success of WIC depends upon a strong push from local leaders and the community.
“It'll just make it that much easier for us to connect our services to eligible families through other partners. That's the goal,” she said.
The two-day visit from USDA leaders included a look at the summer meal program at Ellen Ochoa Elementary near 31st and Garnett in east Tulsa.
They observed the work that local partners are doing to improve food security across our state.
"USDA wants nothing more than connect local producers to kids who are hungry,” Dean added.
According to the USDA, about 10 percent of America households are food insecure, but in Oklahoma, more than 15 percent are food insecure.
Thousands of families in Green Country lost food due to power outages after the June 18th storm.
To replace your SNAP benefits after the storm, go here.