TAHLEQUAH, Okla. − The Cherokee Nation has purchased the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch from the Oklahoma Historical Society.
The Cherokee Nation has been considering purchasing the property for several years.
“As part of the Cherokee Nation’s cultural tourism portfolio, we will be able to make the upgrades and maintenance the historic Rogers family property rightly deserves. We can also reimagine what this site can be for tourists, for Cherokee Nation citizens, and for all Oklahomans in the future,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “By broadening out the well-known Will Rogers story and highlighting his early upbringing, his home and his family, we can use that history to educate others about the thousands of Cherokees here in northeast Oklahoma, and how we all descended from a people who were removed to this part of the country. It helps tell the larger story of the Cherokee Nation.”
Will Rogers was born on Nov. 4, 1879 in Oologah. He grew into one of the world's popular stars, appearing in more than 70 films and writing a syndicated newspaper column.
“Will Rogers has endured over time because he is somebody that everyday folks can identify with and relate to. His story – starting in such a small, rural setting and over his lifetime becoming the world’s biggest celebrity – is remarkable,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “His presence and the public’s opinion of him, especially here in Oklahoma, remain so high. That’s a testament to his greatness. I think today he would be very appreciative of the Cherokee Nation and the state working together to preserve his home and his legacy.”
The Cherokee Nation Businesses plan to renovate the property next year.