Cherokee Nation holds send-off for bikers taking part in Remember the Removal

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. − The Cherokee Nation held a send-off ceremony in Tahlequah Wednesday for the 2023 Remember the Removal Bike Ride team.
For the second year in a row, the group of six is made up of all women.
After six months of training, they left for Georgia on Wednesday, which is the former capital of the Cherokee Nation. Starting there on Monday, the team will retrace the northern route of the Trail of Tears. The trip is about 950 miles and spans 7 states.
While decades have passed since thousands of people died along the trail, rider and recent high school graduate Samantha Cavin told FOX23, "it's just significant because they were just forced to remove from their homelands and just all the cruelty that they experienced, just shows how Cherokee Nation is just resilient.”
The team said they’re in for a difficult journey both emotionally and physically.
Rider Faith Springwater said, “I had quite a few ancestors on the trail and I know some of their names will be on those gravestones and just getting to see that's going to be pretty amazing.”
Looking ahead to the other side of the journey, rider Amaiya Bearpaw said, "I am going to come back changed, I just I don't know how right now, but I know it's going to be very life-changing.”
The ride takes about three weeks before the team finishes back in Oklahoma.