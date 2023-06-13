CHEROKEE NATION — Cherokee Nation has recently gained some attention for its part in the new HBO Max movie, Land of Gold. The movie recently began streaming. HBO Max used the Cherokee Nation Film Office and their resources for scenes in their new movie.
"Oklahoma film community is a tight-knit group, so when some producers in Oklahoma City heard about the project, they said you need to call the Cherokee nation they might be able to help you. We heard about the project and went, yes, we want to help you," said Jennifer Loren, Senior Director of Cherokee Film.
HBO filmed all of the driving scenes for the movie in front of the Cherokee Nation Film Office's massive tv wall. It is eighty feet wide and thirteen feet tall, said Loren.
"With our virtual production technology that we have and our sound stage we were able to make it look like they went from Los Angeles to Boston when they were really just right here in Owasso," said Loren.
Cherokee Nation is excited to have played a part in this movie.
"I have been shouting it from the rooftops hey, we helped with this project because it's such a great story. The cast and crew were fantastic to work with and it shows off our unbelievable asset we have here in the Cherokee nation," said Loren.
Loren said the film office has been working to help under-represented groups in the film industry.
"Representation matters. Seeing underrepresented groups in television and media is really important for a lot of reasons," said Loren.
Native American representation is specifically important to them, said Loren.
"Everything we do is to increase the presence of Native Americans and Indigenous people in every level of the film and tv industry and creating economic opportunities here in the Cherokee nation," said Loren.
Loren said they were happy to get to work with a group with a similar cause.
"The Land of Gold project ran very parallel to what we're doing with indigenous representation and we're very happy to help them," said Loren.
The Cherokee Nation is the first Native American group to have a film office and their own incentive program, said Loren.
"When you spend production dollars in the Cherokee Nation reservation, you can get up to twenty five percent cash back in a rebate," said Loren.
Loren said their incentive program could be stacked with a state incentive program as well.
"So you're looking at up to thirty eight percent from the state plus twenty five percent from Cherokee nation its worth your while," said Loren.
The Cherokee Nation Film Office has more projects lined up for the fall and more shows and movies will be coming to Cherokee Nation, said Loren.
"This is the new norm. We're never not gonna see representation like we have in the past. We're gonna see representation from here on out," said Loren.